Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

