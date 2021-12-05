Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $25.15

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $27.00. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 397 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

