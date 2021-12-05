Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $25.15

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $27.00. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 397 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
