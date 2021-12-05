Graviocoin Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00313978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

