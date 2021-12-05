Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Purchases $34,200.00 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GHC opened at $575.16 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $446.90 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 32.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Graham by 90.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 283.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

