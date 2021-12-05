Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $520.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.00 million and the highest is $542.50 million. Graco reported sales of $470.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,027. Graco has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after acquiring an additional 395,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.