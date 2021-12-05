GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $250.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.84 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.