GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.