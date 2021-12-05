GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

NYSE PINS opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

