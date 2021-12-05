GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

