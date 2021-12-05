GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 119 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $205.66 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

