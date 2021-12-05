GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $899.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $907.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $896.21. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.