GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $6,297,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,541,493 shares of company stock valued at $64,623,204 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.