Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $185.17 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.90 and a twelve month high of $197.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.58.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

