Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $711,000 Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of VanEck Steel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 2,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

SLX stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.