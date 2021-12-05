Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 270.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $190.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.