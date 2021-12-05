Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 45,392 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,392 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,696 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

RBBN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.94. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.