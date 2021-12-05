Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.16 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

