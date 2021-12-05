Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 36,385 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of VBI Vaccines worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $614.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

