Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

GORO stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $2,615,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $2,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gold Resource by 571.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.