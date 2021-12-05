Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Financial Comparison

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Gold Fields alerts:

This table compares Gold Fields and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 28.11% 12.68%

30.7% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Fields and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 1 1 0 2.50 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Gold Fields currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 69.79%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.51 $723.00 million N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.19 $37.52 million $0.37 7.22

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Gold Fields on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.