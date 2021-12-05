GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFS. Wedbush initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

