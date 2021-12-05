Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.63).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 357.25 ($4.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 557.13. The stock has a market cap of £47.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.