Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

