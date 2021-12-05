Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.
Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $67.35.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
