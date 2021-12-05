Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.57

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 269279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

