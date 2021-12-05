Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.57. 482,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$31.72 and a 1 year high of C$54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.