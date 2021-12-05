GeoCoin Price Hits $0.21 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $653,252.06 and $226.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.83 or 0.99450331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00314367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001261 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.