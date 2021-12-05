Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.18. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 338,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

