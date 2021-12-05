Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

GEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GEL stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

