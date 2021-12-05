General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

