General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,011 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.