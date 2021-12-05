Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $818.41

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 818.41 ($10.69) and traded as low as GBX 679.25 ($8.87). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08), with a volume of 29,199 shares.

The company has a market cap of £145.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 818.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 907.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.

About Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

