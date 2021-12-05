GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.95

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 28385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

