GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GDIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.