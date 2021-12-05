Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.