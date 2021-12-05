Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 52,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,113 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of LECO opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

