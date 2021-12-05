Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.