Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,498 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

