Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

