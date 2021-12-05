Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.14

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 58827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,213,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

