Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.