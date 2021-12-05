Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 36,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises 2.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of V.F. worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

VFC opened at $74.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

