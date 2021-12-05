Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

GLTO opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Galecto in the third quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galecto in the second quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the third quarter worth $87,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

