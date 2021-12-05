FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Reduced by Raymond James

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$33.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.95 million.

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE:TCS opened at C$48.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.41. The stock has a market cap of C$707.41 million and a P/E ratio of 114.75. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$39.18 and a 1 year high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

