Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $92,549,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Futu by 159.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the second quarter valued at $131,990,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Futu by 264.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. Futu has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Futu will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.