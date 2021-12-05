Fundamental Research Cuts Kontrol Technologies (AEX:KNR) Price Target to $4.06

Kontrol Technologies (AEX:KNR) had its price objective decreased by Fundamental Research from $4.11 to $4.06 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Raising 2021 Revenue Projections / Trading at a 38% Discount” and dated November 25, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.58.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a software as a service platform; SmartSuite, connect into existing building automation systems and to also communicate with utilities; cogeneration or combined heat and power, and other mechanical equipment installation; smart energy management systems installation; energy retrofits; energy auditing, monitoring and verification, energy project assessment, and mechanical, electrical, and renewable design services; and GHG measurement and verification services, such as stack and continuous emission testing, power generation, compliance, consulting, and other engineering services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.