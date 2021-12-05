Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $301,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,061 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,007,835 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,129,889,000 after purchasing an additional 292,316 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 44,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 38,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $323.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

