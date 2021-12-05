FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.53. 1,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.