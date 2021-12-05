Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.89 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

