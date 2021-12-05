Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

TSE:FTS opened at C$56.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.37. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.25. The stock has a market cap of C$26.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

