Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.70.

NYSE FL traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

